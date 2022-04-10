Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Down 0.7%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 2,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

