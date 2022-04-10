Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119,660 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Shares of TRMB opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.