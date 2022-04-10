TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.98.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,866. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

