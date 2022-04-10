Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 135 at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EBOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.77) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of EBOX stock opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.99. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £444.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In other news, insider Robert Orr purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($64,839.34).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

