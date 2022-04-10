Truist Financial Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $85.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.