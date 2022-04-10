Truist Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $369.46 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.75.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.