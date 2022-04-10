Truist Financial Raises The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $98.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

ENSG stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $95.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after buying an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 752,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,909,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after purchasing an additional 397,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

