Truist Financial Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $211.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $265.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.38.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $165.26 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.14.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.