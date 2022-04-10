Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 83,315,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,466,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

