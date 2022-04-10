Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $425.76 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

