U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

NYSE USB opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 90,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 130,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

