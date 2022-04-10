UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3772 per share on Thursday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Shares of BDCZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

