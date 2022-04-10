UBS Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.66) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,291 ($43.16) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,227.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,888.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33). The firm has a market cap of £75.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). Insiders have purchased 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156 in the last ninety days.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

