UBS Group Lowers Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Price Target to $121.00

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $56.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $57.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
