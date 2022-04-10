UBS Group Lowers Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Price Target to $121.00

Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $56.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $57.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

