Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $12.11

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $11.85. Udemy shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

