Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00013007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and $8.65 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ION (ION) traded up 7,444,147.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.70 or 0.12164540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00196395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00038765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.00391431 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010684 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

