United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.27. 44,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 86,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

