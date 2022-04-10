United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,173.50

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,173.50 ($15.39) and last traded at GBX 1,166.50 ($15.30), with a volume of 1176002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,170 ($15.34).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,072.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.59) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($40,760.66). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.71), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($769,243.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074 in the last quarter.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

