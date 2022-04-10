Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.56.

UTI stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $278.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.