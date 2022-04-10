UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Get UpHealth alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE UPH opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.