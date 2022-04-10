UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) PT Raised to €39.00 at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of UPMKY stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (Get Rating)
