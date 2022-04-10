UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) PT Raised to €39.00 at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of UPMKY stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

