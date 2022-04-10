Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 695,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.