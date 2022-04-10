US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

US Foods stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 2,230,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.