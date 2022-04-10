US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

US Foods stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 2,230,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

