Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Vale posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vale.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.
Shares of Vale stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
