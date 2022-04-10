Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

VLEEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Valeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,573. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.