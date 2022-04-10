Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,413 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

FUTY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 267,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

