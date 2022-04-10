Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 231 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. 7,756,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

