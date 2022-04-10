Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,793. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $252.23 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.08.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.