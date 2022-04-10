Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,171. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

