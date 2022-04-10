Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 600,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 356.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 368,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,174.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 130,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 192,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 273,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.