Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.73. 23,659,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,979,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.