Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.79. The stock had a trading volume of 216,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,364. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $199.32 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

