Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.65. 1,839,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,507. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.69.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

