Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,123. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.