Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,274. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
