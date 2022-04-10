Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Valmont Industries worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 37,709 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.81. 90,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

