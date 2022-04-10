Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $34.03. Valneva shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $3,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

