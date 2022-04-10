Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.98

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.98, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $713.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 861.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Value Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

