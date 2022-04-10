Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $877.91 Million

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $877.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.16 million and the highest is $914.08 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.91 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

