Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

