Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $411.53. 4,750,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,211. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

