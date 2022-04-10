Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $224.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average of $230.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.