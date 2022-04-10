Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 345.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.71. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

