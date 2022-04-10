Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.99 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.93 or 0.00025497 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $132.99 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,816.25 or 0.99904084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009241 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

