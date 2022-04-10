Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

VSTM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,892. The firm has a market cap of $290.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Verastem by 32.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,805,850 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 446,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 143,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

