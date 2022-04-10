Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritiv by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

