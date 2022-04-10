Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 24,852,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.