Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

