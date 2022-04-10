Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

