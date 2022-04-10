Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,828,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

